Barclays Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

