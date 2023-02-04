Barclays PLC Acquires 51,877 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 338.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

