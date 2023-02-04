Barclays PLC Acquires 65,621 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 282.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

MIRM opened at $23.95 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

