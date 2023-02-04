Barclays PLC Acquires 824,917 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 861.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 920,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,917 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Down 3.0 %

Agenus stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $783.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Agenus Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.