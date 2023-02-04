Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.