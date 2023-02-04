Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. The firm had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,112 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.