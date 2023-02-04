Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 182.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,932,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,248,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

