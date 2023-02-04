Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 2,027.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $80,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $372,199.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $80,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $372,199.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $2,405,314. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

