Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,830 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.