Barclays PLC Buys 13,578 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10,010.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.93 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Autohome had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.