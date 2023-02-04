Barclays PLC Buys 357,653 Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 2,996.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EQRx were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EQRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

EQRx Trading Down 3.4 %

EQRX stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. EQRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

