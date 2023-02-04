Barclays PLC Buys 39,003 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GameStop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of GameStop by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 264,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $22.25 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of -0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

