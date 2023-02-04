Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.21 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

