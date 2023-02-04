Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 817.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 343,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 285,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTGX stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $705.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

