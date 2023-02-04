Barclays PLC Grows Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $2,109,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Knowles by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,827,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Knowles Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

