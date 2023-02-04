Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 2,965.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.78 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.