Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,448 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $660.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 116.54%. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

