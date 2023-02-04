Barclays PLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $337.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.55% and a negative return on equity of 848.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

