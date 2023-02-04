Barclays PLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.