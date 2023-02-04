Barclays PLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in United States Cellular by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

