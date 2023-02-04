Barclays PLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

