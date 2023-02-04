Barclays PLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.10 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

