Barclays PLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FWRD stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

