Barclays PLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $129.22 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.