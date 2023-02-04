Barclays PLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.