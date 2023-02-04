Barclays PLC Increases Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 1,016.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.92%.

MITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

