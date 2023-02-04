Barclays PLC Increases Stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLGY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.36 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

