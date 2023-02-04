Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.