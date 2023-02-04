Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPBA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of TPBA opened at $10.13 on Friday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

About TPB Acquisition Co. I

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

