Barclays PLC Purchases 1,145,448 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 10,382.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 91,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INO stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

