Barclays PLC Purchases 435 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

GCO opened at $49.46 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

