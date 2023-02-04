Barclays PLC Purchases 54,077 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

