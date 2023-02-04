Barclays PLC Purchases 9,383 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 385,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 509,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Prospector Capital stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.