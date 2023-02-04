Barclays PLC Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

LEG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

