Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 942.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

