Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.79 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

