Barclays PLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cavco Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Cavco Industries by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

CVCO opened at $274.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. The business had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

