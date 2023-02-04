Barclays PLC Sells 16,088 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.