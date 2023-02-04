Barclays PLC Sells 25,878 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGLD opened at $124.49 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

