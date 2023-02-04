Barclays PLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.94 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $129.21.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

