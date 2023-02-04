Barclays PLC Sells 7,838 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

