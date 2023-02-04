Barclays PLC Sells 862,667 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 862,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.