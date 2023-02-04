Barclays PLC Sells 8,970 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

