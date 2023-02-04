Barclays PLC Trims Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Barclays PLC cut its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

FHB stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

