Barclays Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $41.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

