Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,923.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 688.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 96,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $1,333,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,099.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $304,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $1,333,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

