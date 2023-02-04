Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $418.95

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 418.95 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 483.70 ($5.97). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 472.70 ($5.84), with a volume of 2,630,734 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 490 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.31) to GBX 462 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.67) to GBX 440 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 544.83 ($6.73).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.40.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($5,047.60).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

