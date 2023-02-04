Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.53. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.