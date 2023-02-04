Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
Shares of BNFT opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 77,278 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.