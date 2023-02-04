Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 77,278 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.