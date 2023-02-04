Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.20 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €47.20 ($51.30) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Talanx Price Performance
ETR:TLX opened at €43.92 ($47.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.58. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. Talanx has a 52-week low of €33.44 ($36.35) and a 52-week high of €44.42 ($48.28).
Talanx Company Profile
Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.
Featured Stories
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.