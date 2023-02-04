Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

